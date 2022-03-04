A victory over Wigan Athletic last time out ended a run of six games without a win and kept the Black Cats in the playoff places.

Charlton have lost their last five fixtures and it looks to be the perfect time to play the Addicks.

Luke O’Nien, Nathan Broadhead and Aiden McGeady will certainly miss the trip to the Valley, but will Danny Batth or Thorben Hoffmann make their return to the team after missing last Saturday’s win?

Alex Neil is speaking to the media ahead of his side's game with Charlton Athletic

Here, we take you through everything the Black Cats boss says ahead of tomorrow’s game:

