Listening to impressive Jack Ross boosts feeling that Sunderland are on the up

Enjoy League One they said. They could have had no idea just how right they would be!

Because, let’s be frank, what’s not to enjoy at the minute?

Now, I’m not trying to kid anyone here. Of course the top flight is where most people want their club to be.

As a rule, I’m no different. But it’s really hard not to enjoy life in League One.

By and large, I’m seeing my team win every week, and there seems to be a set of lads pulling on those famous stripes, who want to play for the shirt.

On top of that, you get to see pearlers like the one from Chris Maguire at the weekend.

Of course, life isn’t perfect. There is still a major restructuring job that needs to be completed.

Financially there are still many obstacles to overcome before you could say the club is where it needs to be.

But from what we have seen so far, we appear to be headed in the right direction.

The playing and management side of things has been like a fresh air. It’s hard not to like manager Jack Ross.

When he spoke at the recent live Wise Men Say Podcast at The Peacock, you could tell just how much he’d taken the club to heart.

Now I’m not about to start proclaiming that ‘Jack is a Mackem’ or anything as ridiculous as that.

But my point is, having spent 45 minutes in an audience listening to him, you could tell that he knows what the club means to the supporters.

This was no slick sales pitch, just a man explaining his love for the beautiful game and how he wants to achieve things on Wearside.

And if you get the chance to hear what he has to say, then I’d strongly urge you take up the opportunity.

It might just give you even more belief that things are on the up at our club.

Like I say, there’s a long way to go, but if Ross and the new owners can achieve their goals, then, it might be like one of those magic carpet rides we managed get aboard a few years ago!

Speaking, of the new owners, they too have been like a breath of fresh air.

I haven’t been in favour of everything they have done since they took over the reins, but they have achieved a lot in a short space of time, and long may it continue.

I don’t know what their net spend has been since they assumed control of the club, and quite frankly I don’t care.

As long as they keep moving the club forward and the football being played keeps bringing results, I’ll let the person who writes the cheques worry about that relatively-new phenomenon ‘net spend’.

In the meantime, I’ll keep looking forward to new grounds I’ve never seen or visiting those that I haven’t been to for a long time. Maybe that’s why those from up the road seem so desperate to attend our away games.

Who knows what they’re thinking?

Enjoy League One they said!

You’d better believe we are, every single minute of it.