Listen to the Stadium of Light erupt as Ross Stewart hands Sunderland advantage against Sheffield Wednesday

And you can listen back to the incredible roar when the ball hit the back of the net in this video footage from Sky Sports.
Stewart's goal separates the sides, meaning the tie remains on a knife-edge ahead of the return leg at Hillsborough, where the Owls have an outstanding record this season.
Boss Alex Neil was left a touch frustrated that their sides could not make more of some excellent chances at the start of the second half, but had no qualms with his side's overall display.
And he spoke of his delight at managing in front of a crowd of almost 45,000, the largest attendance in EFL play-off history.