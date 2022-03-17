Lee Burge’s social media message as he eyes return

Sunderland goalkeeper Lee Burge has been pictured back in training after a spell on the sidelines.

Burge had a period of absence from football, with test results in the aftermath of testing positive for COVID-19 raising some concerns.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - JANUARY 11: Lincoln manager Michael Appleton looks on during the Sky Bet League One match between Sunderland and Lincoln City at Stadium of Light on January 11, 2022 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The 29-year-old therefore went through a period of mandated rest, keeping his heart rate below 100.

Head coach Alex Neil has stated that further tests have cleared the goalkeeper to take tentative steps towards a return, though the head coach added that they would be cautious in their approach.

Burge’s last Sunderland appearance came against Arsenal in the Carabao Cup quarter-final last December.

Responding to Sunderland's post on Twitter, Burge said: “Great to be back.”

Lincoln City close in on emergency loan goalkeeper

Lincoln City are looking at an emergency loan deal to solve their goalkeeping crisis ahead of his side’s clash with Sunderland on Saturday.

Indeed, manager Michael Appleton has admitted their could be movement in the loan market before the League One clash at the LNER Stadiun this weekend.

“If it happens before Saturday, great. If not, it will definitely happen between the Sunderland and Shrewsbury games, hopefully for the season,” said Appleton.

“At the moment, it’s one of two. I think it will go into next week.”

The Imps have reportedly approached several clubs over the availability of their keepers with the club eyeing a solid backup option.

Appleton once again had to field rookie stopper Josh Wright in their 2-0 win at AFC Wimbledon and their 2-1 loss to Rotherham United

That’s after on-loan West Brom keeper Josh Griffiths – Lincoln’s first choice – suffered a season-ending ankle injury in the recent win over Sheffield Wednesday.

Back-up option Sam Long is unable to return from his loan spell at Drogheda United.

According to reports, former Portsmouth loanee stopper Jake Eastwood is seen as a viable short-term option.

Why are Lincoln allowed to do this?

Unlike in other positions, there are special rules in place that allow clubs to make a signing when they have no senior available goalkeepers.

Sunderland fans may remember that Lincoln were allowed to sign keeper Josef Bursik from Stoke before last season’s play-off first leg.

If all professional goalkeepers at a club are unavailable due to being unfit to play, suspension or international duty, then clubs are permitted to sign an emergency.

A ‘professional goalkeeper’ is classed as a player who has been named in the starting eleven on five or more occasions for a Premier League or EFL club in any competition - excluding the Papa John’s Trophy.

If a club has no professional goalkeepers available and want to sign an emergency loan player, they must submit evidence surrounding the unavailability of their other keepers to the EFL.

EFL regulations also say that all emergency loan deals ‘shall be for a period of seven days and may be renewed for seven days at a time’ depending on the situation.

Premier League clubs are not permitted to send goalkeepers on seven-day emergency loans into the EFL.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.