Lincoln City 1 Sunderland 2 LIVE: Dan Neil and Stephen Wearne goals give Cats Papa John's Trophy win as Luke O'Nien goes off injured

Sunderland are back in action tonight with Lee Johnson’s side set to face Lincoln in the Papa John’s Trophy.

By Joe Nicholson
Tuesday, 5th October 2021, 8:59 pm

It’s the Black Cats’ first game in this year’s competition after they lifted the trophy at Wembley back in March.

Johnson is set to make several changes for the fixtures at the LNER Stadium after his team were beaten 4-0 at Portsmouth in awful weather conditions on Saturday.

Tonight’s squad will be made up of a mixture of first-team and under-23 players who will be looking to impress.

Lincoln vs Sunderland AFC blog.

Lincoln have already won two matches in Northern Group F, against Bradford and Manchester United Under-21s, and would advance to the knockout stages if they avoid defeat against Sunderland.

If the match finishes in a draw it will go straight to penalties, with a bonus point on offer.

We’ll have all the action and in-game analysis from the LNER Stadium throughout the evening.

LIVE: Lincoln 1 (Montsma, 90+3) Sunderland 2 (Neil, 2) (Wearne, 72)

Last updated: Tuesday, 05 October, 2021, 20:57

  • Sunderland XI: Burge, Richardson, Alves, Younger, Hume, Neil, Sonha, Pritchard, O’Brien, Taylor (Wearne, 62), Harris (O’Nien, 74) (Embleton, 81).
  • Subs: Carirney, Almond, O’Nien, Newall, Kachosa, Wearne, Embleton
  • Lincoln XI: Long, Poole, Montsma, Sanders, Robson, Sorensen, Walsh (Eyoma, 46), Longdon (Bramall, 69), Adelakun, Maguire (Nlundulu, 69), Scully
  • Subs: Boylan, Bramall, Eyoma, Nlundulu
Tuesday, 05 October, 2021, 20:57

Full-Time: Lincoln 1 Sunderland 2

Tuesday, 05 October, 2021, 20:52

90+3’ Goal Lincoln

The hosts have one back as a cross is only half cleared and falls to Montsma who fires a low shot into the bottom corner.

Tuesday, 05 October, 2021, 20:50

90+2’ Another fine block from Younger

The defender has really impressed tonight.

Tuesday, 05 October, 2021, 20:48

Four minutes added time

Tuesday, 05 October, 2021, 20:44

85’ Big chances for Lincoln

That could have made it a nervy finish. Bramall’s cross from the left found Scully but Lincoln’s top scorer couldn’t divert his effort on target.

Moments later, Nlundulu almost got on the end of a low cross from the right but couldn’t get on the end of it.

Still 2-0.

Tuesday, 05 October, 2021, 20:40

81’ O’Nien forced off

The Sunderland midfielder appeared to be holding his ribs as he walked off the pitch.

Hopefully it isn’t serious.

Tuesday, 05 October, 2021, 20:37

2-0!!!

Tuesday, 05 October, 2021, 20:33

74’ O’Nien on for Harris

Tuesday, 05 October, 2021, 20:31

72’ GOALLLL!!!! WEARNE!!!

Tuesday, 05 October, 2021, 20:27

69’ Chris Maguire makes way

Applause from both sets of fans as Maguire is withdrawn.

