It’s the Black Cats’ first game in this year’s competition after they lifted the trophy at Wembley back in March.

Johnson is set to make several changes for the fixtures at the LNER Stadium after his team were beaten 4-0 at Portsmouth in awful weather conditions on Saturday.

Tonight’s squad will be made up of a mixture of first-team and under-23 players who will be looking to impress.

Lincoln vs Sunderland AFC blog.

Lincoln have already won two matches in Northern Group F, against Bradford and Manchester United Under-21s, and would advance to the knockout stages if they avoid defeat against Sunderland.

If the match finishes in a draw it will go straight to penalties, with a bonus point on offer.

We’ll have all the action and in-game analysis from the LNER Stadium throughout the evening.

