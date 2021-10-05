Lincoln City 0 Sunderland 1 LIVE: Excellent Dan Neil goal puts Cats ahead as Denver Hume returns for Papa John's Trophy opener
Sunderland are back in action tonight with Lee Johnson’s side set to face Lincoln in the Papa John’s Trophy.
It’s the Black Cats’ first game in this year’s competition after they lifted the trophy at Wembley back in March.
Johnson is set to make several changes for the fixtures at the LNER Stadium after his team were beaten 4-0 at Portsmouth in awful weather conditions on Saturday.
Tonight’s squad will be made up of a mixture of first-team and under-23 players who will be looking to impress.
Lincoln have already won two matches in Northern Group F, against Bradford and Manchester United Under-21s, and would advance to the knockout stages if they avoid defeat against Sunderland.
If the match finishes in a draw it will go straight to penalties, with a bonus point on offer.
We’ll have all the action and in-game analysis from the LNER Stadium throughout the evening.
A message from the Football Clubs Editor
Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.
This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.
Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor
LIVE: Lincoln 0 Sunderland 1 (Neil, 2)
Last updated: Tuesday, 05 October, 2021, 19:50
- Sunderland XI: Burge, Richardson, Alves, Younger, Hume, Neil, Sonha, Pritchard, O’Brien, Taylor, Harris.
- Subs: Carirney, Almond, O’Nien, Newall, Kachosa, Wearne, Embleton
- Lincoln XI: Long, Poole, Montsma, Sanders, Robson, Sorensen, Walsh, Longdon, Adelakun, Maguire, Scully
- Subs: Boylan, Bramall, Eyoma, Nlundulu
Half-Time: Lincoln 0 Sunderland 1
Stop him of you can
43’ Off the post
Excellent pass from Sonha to find his team-mate on the left.
40’ Lincoln pressure mounting
The hosts found more space on the right as Maguire was released.
The Lincoln forward had time to deliver a low cross into the box but no one was there to convert.
34’ Two chances for Maguire
Just as Sunderland fans were admiring an excellent turn from Neil, who spun away from Sorensen before almost releasing O’Brien, Lincoln broke forward at the other end.
First, Longdon found space on the right before cutting inside and forcing Burge to make a save.
Moments later, Maguire’s effort was blocked by Alves and went behind for a corner, before the Lincoln attacker registered another shot which Burge parried away.
27’ Lincoln wingers switch flanks
Maguire and Adelakun appear to have switched flanks, with the former now up against Hume.
There was a brief pause in play as Adelakun went down but the game has continued now.
23’ Over from Maguire
A cheer from the away fans after Maguire cut in from the left and fired a shot over the bar.
The former Sunderland attacker has been quiet so far.
The away fans
17’ Important blocks from Younger
Lincoln are starting to find space on the right where Adelakun is looking dangerous.
The Imps winger cut in from the flank there but saw two efforts blocked by Younger who did well to anticipate the threat.
14’ Chances at both ends
Neil is clearly full of confidence after that goal.
He registered another effort there after Harris knocked the ball back to him but this shot was straight at the goalkeeper.
Moments later, Lincoln produced their best moment of the match which ended with Adelakun shooting straight at Burge.