Lincoln City 0 Sunderland 0 LIVE: Reaction as Cats are held to a frustrating draw at the LNER Stadium
Sunderland will be looking to record their third consecutive victory in League One when they face Lincoln City today – and we’ve got all the action covered.
The Black Cats registered back-to-back home wins against Fleetwood and Crewe last week, yet the margin for error is minimal as they battle to finish in the top six.
Alex Neil’s side have eight games remaining this season, starting with today’s match at the LNER Stadium.
Lincoln may be 18th in the League One table, yet Michael Appleton’s side beat Sunderland 3-1 in January.
You can follow all the action, analysis, reaction and more right here throughout the day:
A message from the Football Clubs Editor
Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year .
This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.
Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor
LIVE: Lincoln 0 Sunderland 0
Last updated: Saturday, 19 March, 2022, 16:58
- Sunderland XI: Patterson, Winchester, Wright, Cirkin, Gooch (Doyle, 85), Evans, Neil (Dajaku, 74), Clarke (Defoe, 74) , O’Nien, Roberts, Stewart
- Subs: Hoffmann, Doyle, Hume, Matete, Embleton, Dajaku, Defoe
- Lincoln XI: Wright, Poole, Jackson, Walsh (Whittaker, 65), Norton-Cuffy, McGrandles, Fiorini, Bramall, Maguire, Marquis (Cullen, 80), Hopper
- Subs: Sanders, Whittaker, Sorensen, Bishop, Cullen, House, Scully
Full-time thoughts from the LNER Stadium
Full-Time: Lincoln 0 Sunderland 0
90+1’ What a save!
That is some save from Wright who reacted quickly to keep out Stewart’s header from close range from Cirkin’s cross.
Three minutes added time
88’ Saved!
That would have been some goal as Evans hit a well-struck volley from the edge of the box but Wright did well to dive to his left and keep it out.
85’ Final change for Sunderland
Doyle is on for Gooch.
83’ Big save from Patterson
The game has really opened up now and Lincoln are finishing strong.
Lincoln almost took the lead as Hopper’s cross was headed goalwards by Cullen from close range but Patterson made an excellent save.
80’ Second change for Lincoln
78’ Defoe fires wide
That was so nearly a memorable moment.
Defoe did well to control the ball on the edge of the box and spin past his marker, yet his low shot went wide.
Dajaku has replaced Clarke in the left wing-back role, while O’Nien has dropped into a deeper role alongside Evans in midfield, allowing Defoe to play alongside Stewart up top.
74’ Double change for Sunderland
Defoe and Dajaku have replaced Neil and Clarke.