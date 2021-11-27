Corry Evans, Tom Flanagan and Leon Dajaku have all come into the starting XI following Tuesday’s 1-1 draw at Shrewsbury, with Luke O’Nien out injured while Aiden O’Brien and Lynden Gooch have dropped to the bench.

The Black Cats may also change their formation due to a shortage of full-backs.

Here’s how some supporters reacted to the team news:

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

@AdamShaww96: Eventually 3 at the back?? I’d have dropped Doyle for Alves if so but glad it looks like he’s trying it

@Philip_RJ89: Dajaku at LWB, surely? Interesting formation switch, but did Johnson have any other options? Great to see Will Harris on the bench as well. Imagine if he comes on to score the winner

@BruceMcLachlan: Three at the back? If so who’s left wing back? Dakaku?

@BrownSlices: Strongest line-up we could have put out if it's 4-4-2

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson.

@LeoMerritt_: Looking like a 3-4-3 Good to see a change to freshen things up since it hasn’t been working since September.

@mickylough95: Would love to be proven wrong but Dajaku has always struggled in conditions like today and never really impressed from the start anyway.

adamguest: Looks like he’s going for Doyle at left back and still 4-4-2

@AdamGibson112: We gotta try something really. Limited on options with the injuries

@davis0688: If Dajaku is wing back i’m terrified

@Chubfubbler: Three centre backs and Winchester and Neil as wing-backs I see it?

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.