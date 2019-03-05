Lewis Morgan gives the player's view on Checkatrade Trophy and Sunderland ambitions

Lewis Morgan says the Sunderland squad are desperate to book their place at Wembley on Tuesday night.

The Black Cats return to the Memorial Stadium on Tuesday night having beaten Bristol Rovers in the league just over a week ago.

Jack Ross has strongly suggested that he will pick a strong XI for the game and Morgan does not believe the players will view it as an inferior game.

The Checkatrade Trophy has been much maligned but Morgan knows the potential prize that awaits Sunderland.

“People try and play down cup competitions if it’s not the main competition, like the FA Cup," Morgan said.

"But from a player’s point of view, every cup competition you play in, you want to win.

"This is not different, just because it’s the Checkatrade Trophy. We all want to win, and we all want to get to Wembley.

"It would be great for us a squad, and it would be a big turnout so it would also be great for the fans. That’s what we’re aiming to do.

“It’s definitely not a distraction," he added.

"I don’t really care what anybody says, whatever cup competition you’re playing in, you want to win it.

"We’re going back down to Bristol, and we’ve obviously got recent experience of what it takes to win down there. We want to get a positive result and get ourselves to a final, which I’m sure the fans would love as well.

“We know that if we turn up and play the way we’ve been playing recently, then the result will take care of itself."

Morgan has broken into the side on the back of his cameo at the Memorial Stadium in the league and hopes to play a key part in the run in.

The chance to push for titles was a key reason he chose the Black Cats for a January loan switch.

“It’s similar to Celtic up the road with the demands on you – and rightly so," he said.

"With a club this size, the only thing on our minds is getting the club back up the divisions and trying to win trophies along the way.

"That was a big draw for me when I came down here – trying to win this cup and then trying to win another title."