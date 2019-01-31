Lewis Morgan explains why he chose Sunderland and what fans can expect in coming months

Lewis Morgan is hoping to push for a Sunderland debut against AFC Wimbledon on Saturday afternoon.

Morgan has completed a loan deal until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old was struggling for regular football at Celtic and has rejoined former boss Jack Ross as he seeks more gametime.

Ross has warned his new signing that he will have to work hard to get into the XI and Morgan says he is happy to have the competition.

"There were a few teams interested," he told safc.com.

"My decision was Sunderland, the size of the club, the staff, the players already here, there’s something special happening this season and hopefully I can contribute to that.

I’ve come off the back of a couple of seasons where I was playing week in, week out," he added.

"I went to Celtic and haven’t played as much as I would have liked that so this is an opportunity to try and get minutes under the belt.

"There’s good players in the forward areas so it’s just about working hard and trying to get into the team.

"I’ll try and get into the thoughts for Saturday and the first taste of the action here."

Morgan has told fans to expect a player who will work hard off the ball and create excitement on it.

"I’m someone going to work hard off the ball, on it I’ll try and get fans off their seats, trying to be really direct and scoring goals," he said.

"As a forward player that’s what you need to base your game on and I’m no different."