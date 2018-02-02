Lewis Grabban says Chris Coleman claims he wanted to quit Sunderland are 'not true'

Have your say

Lewis Grabban insists he didn't fall out with Sunderland - and that Chris Coleman's claim that he wanted to leave was 'untrue'.

Grabban's season-long loan spell at the Stadium of Light was cut short last month, with the player returning to parent club Bournemouth.

Black Cats boss Coleman had a dig at the 29-year-old following his departure, saying: "I only wish to work with players who want to be here and work hard for Sunderland.

“Lewis informed us of his desire to leave and we wish him well.”

But Grabban insists he was happy at Sunderland and didn't want to leave, but the two clubs agreed for him to return to the South Coast.

Bournemouth had hoped to sell Grabban in the transfer window, but ended up just sending him out on loan again to Aston Villa.

“There was a little bit of interest from them (Wolves) to begin with but they went onto something else,” Grabban told the Birmingham Mail.

“I was called back with the indication that Bournemouth were going to sell me but that didn’t happen.

“There was also interest from elsewhere but Villa was the club I chose.

“As for Sunderland, I thought it was a good time.

“In the press it came out that I wanted to go back. That’s not true.. I was playing week in, week out and scoring goals, who wouldn’t be happy?

“The clubs agreed what they agreed and that was that.

“I’m pleased it has worked out this way because I’m now here at Villa."

Grabban bagged 12 goals in the first half of the season for Sunderland.