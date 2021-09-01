Leon Dajaku has this exciting message as he outlines what Sunderland fans can expect

Dajaku completed a season-long switch on deadline day, after Union Berlin activated a clause to make his loan move from Bayern Munich earlier this year permanent.

But the 20-year-old is very much eyeing a long-term future at the club, who have the option to make the deal permanent at the end of the campaign.

Dajaku will offer immediate competition in the forward areas and believes his high-tempo style will be perfect for the UK game.

Former Bayern Munich winger Leon Dajaku

"I'm a player who likes to go one against one, I think I play at a good tempo and have a good shot," he told safc.com.

"I like to get in the box and that's my style of football.

"My favourite position is a winger.

"I always looked to the football in England and I always wanted to come here, so when I heard I could, it felt like the right step.

"The football here is fast and I like that."

Dajaku has been paying close attention to Sunderland's recent progress, and says he has been blown away by the level of support in the Stadium of Light.

"Sunderland is a club that should always be on the big stage and that's why I've chosen to come here," he said.

"I've come here to play well and bring the team my style and hopefully help the team to go up.

"I’ve seen some of the games and its crazy how many fans come in the first division, but this – having the fans push you – is what I like. It feels very good to sign for Sunderland and I’m very proud to be here.”

Dajaku made two appearances for Hansi Flick's Bayern Munich side during the 2019/20 season, during which they won the treble.

The winger says his experiences in that time will be vital for his future career.

"I spoke a lot with Joshua Kimmich and Thomas Muller, who always pushed me to give 100%," he said.

"But it was important for me to see how big players like that are in training and how professional they are."

