The German started at right-wing-back for the Papa John’s Trophy loss against Oldham Athletic as Lee Johnson fielded a youthful side.

Dajaku too often left his runner as the Black Cats crashed out of the competition that they won last year at Wembley Stadium.

On social media, where fans can so often be at their harshest, Dajaku was said to have “no real assets” by one individual.

Another supporter, though, was more constructive: “He’s got lots of ability but his positional sense is non-existent”.

It is true, there was a lot of space behind Dajaku against Oldham and the ex-Bayern Munich man did struggle to pick up his runner, which certainly contributed to the defeat.

Fast foward to Saturday, however, and the 20-year-old jinked around Oxford’s defence in an advanced position from his wing-back position before cooly slotting home.

For League One, it was a lovely bit of quality and something Sunderland have been lacking over the past few games, especially given the injury to Aiden McGeady.

The challenge for Dajaku now is to keep it up and develop some consistency.

As Sunderland enter a busy Christmas period, the winger will need to be at his best if the Black Cats are to keep pace with the league leaders.

It is also worth noting that Dajaku is still adjusting to England and to the rigours of this country’s football and schedule.

It would be foolish to write Dajaku off after one poor showing in a cup game.

He could be a crucial player for Johnson should he start to perform on a consistent basis.

