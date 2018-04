Have your say

Lamine Kone replaces Bryan Oviedo in the only change to the Sunderland side that lost 3-1 to Sheffield Wednesday on Monday.

Jake Clarke-Salter returns from suspension and takes a place on the bench.

Oviedo, who picked up a knock in training on Wednesday, is missing from the squad entirely.

Sunderland XI: Camp; Love, Kone, O'Shea, Wilson; Cattermole. McNair, Honeyman, McGeady, Gooch; Fletcher

Subs: Matthews, Steele, Asoro, Ejaria, Clarke-Salter, LuaLua, McManaman