Leeds United star follows ex-Sunderland striker Victor Anichebe with Instagram gaffe

Cast your mind back to 2016 with Sunderland fighting against relegation under David Moyes.

During that ill-fated season, Victor Anichebe helped lead the line alongside Jermain Defoe.

But after a 1-0 defeat by West Ham in the Premier League, Anichebe took to Twitter to issue a rallying cry to everyone connected with the club.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The only problem with his tweet - the ex-Everton striker didn't actually write it.

In an embarrassing gaffe, the Nigerian copied a tweet from Sunderland’s social media team.

The hilarious post read: “Can you tweet something like: ‘Unbelievable support yesterday and great effort by the lads! Hard result to take! But we go again!’”

The message was hastily deleted but not before the world of football had noticed.

Raphinha of Leeds United.

And now, Leeds United’s Brazillian attacker Raphinha has fallen foul of the same fate.

Posting to Instagram to promote Leeds’ new home strip, the Whites star managed his own copy and paste nightmare.

The caption read: “Wording will be… 2021/22 Home Kit On Sale Now! #DifferentByDesign.”

Like Anichebe’s gaffe five years ago, Raphinha quickly deleted and re-posted the message to his social media platforms but not before several fans were quick to point out his mistake.

Raphinha signed for Leeds United on a four-year contract for an undisclosed fee reported to be in the region of £17 million last summer and has quickly cemented himself as a vital cog in Marcelo Bielsa’s impressive team.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.