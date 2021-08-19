The Black Cats were believed to be in advanced talks with the 20-year-old over a permanent move to the Stadium of Light.

Championship clubs Blackburn and Blackpool were also said to be tracking the situation, yet Sunderland have been leading the chase.

It’s since been reported by Football Insider that Leeds have agreed terms with Sunderland for Huggins to join the Black Cats on a permanent transfer.

Niall Huggins playing for Wales Under-21s.

The player is said to be having a medical before completing his move to Wearside.

Huggins signed a new deal at Leeds last December, running until 2023, and played regularly for the club’s under-23s side last term.

The defender, who predominantly plays at left-back, made his senior debut for Leeds in February’s 4-2 Premier League defeat by Arsenal.

