Several players have already been linked with a move to the Stadium of Light this summer – here’s some of the latest Black Cats gossip from around the web:

Leeds defender set for Millwall switch

Before the signing of Ballard, Sunderland were also credited with interest in Leeds defender Charlie Cresswell.

The 19-year-old is said to have been on the Black Cats’ radar for some time, yet the teenager now looks set to complete a loan move to Championship club Millwall.

According to South London Press, terms have been agreed for Cresswell to move to The Den this summer, with the player set for a medical early next week.

The centre-back made seven senior appearances for Leeds last season, including five in the Premier League.

Fabio Borini keen on Sunderland return

One of the more surprising rumours so far this summer.

According to inews, former Sunderland striker Fabio Borini is interested in returning to the Stadium of Light.

Now 31, Borini has a year left on his contract at Turkish Super Lig club Fatih Karagumuruk, where he scored three times in 21 appearances last season.

The report claims the forward has been offered to Sunderland ahead of the Black Cats’ Championship return.

Borini scored 17 goals in 93 appearances during his previous spells at Sunderland between 2013 and 2018, after initially signing for the club on loan from Liverpool

More clubs interested in Jack Rudoni

Finally, Sunderland are facing more competition as they pursue a move for AFC Wimbledon midfielder Jack Rudoni

The Black Cats and Huddersfield have seen bids rejected for the 21-year-old, with The Dons holding out for a fee close to £1million up front.

According to London News Online, “Wimbledon rejected fresh bids by Sunderland and Huddersfield for Rudoni at the end of last week. The biggest offer was £500,000 – plus add-ons.”