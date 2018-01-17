Leeds striker blow could boost Sunderland; Newcastle, Liverpool, Man United, Chelsea also make headlines

Have your say

Leeds United’s bid to sign Derby County striker Chris Martin has suffered a blow – but that could be good news for Sunderland.

The Black Cats have been linked with the experienced frontman as Chris Coleman looks to bolster his squad.

Reports this afternoon claim that Leeds have been blocked in their bid to sign Martin on loan, with Derby County not willing to let the striker join a promotion rival.

Derby are prepared to let him join another Championship club lower down the table, however, the report states.

Elsewhere, Sunderland continue to be linked with Liverpool youngster Ben Woodburn as they wait on Reds boss Jurgen Klopp to sanction a deal.

Another Liverpool youngster, Serbian midfielder Marko Grujic, 21, is a loan target for Middlesbrough and Cardiff City according to ESPN.

And the Bournemouth Echo, and various other outlets, report Cardiff have moved to the front of the queue to sign Lewis Grabban after holding talks with the striker, who cut short his Sunderland spell this month.

Elsewhere, here’s a breakdown of some of the key transfer stories today:

Theo Walcott has completed his £20m move to Everton from Arsenal (Various)

Chelsea have enquired about Roma’s Brazil-born left-back Emerson Palmieri, 23, as they continue to be frustrated in their bid for Juventus’ 26-year-old Brazilian Alex Sandro. (Evening Standard)

Spanish midfielder Inaki Williams, 23, who has attracted interest from Liverpool, has signed a contract with Athletic Bilbao until 2025 and will have a £96m buyout clause. (Sun)

Napoli are interested in signing unsettled Liverpool and Belgium goalkeeper Simon Mignolet, 29. (Sky Italia, via Calciomercato)

Borussia Dortmund are ready to let Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 28, join Arsenal - and want Chelsea and Belgium striker Michy Batshuayi, 24, to replace him. (Bild - in German)

Everton have made a £1m bid for 17-year-old Blackburn Rovers midfielder Callum Wright. (Liverpool Echo)

Chelsea have approached West Ham about signing 29-year-old English striker Andy Carroll on a permanent deal. (Telegraph)

West Ham are willing to listen to offers of £20m for Carroll. (Sky Sports)

Newcastle midfielder Henri Saivet is a loan target for Montpellier (L’Equipe)

Fulham are in talks over a deal for 31-year-old Argentine winger Sebastian Leto, who is a free agent. (Daily Mail)