Neil, 19, hadn’t started a league match for the Black Cats before this season but is the only player who has started every fixture, league and cup, this term.

Sunderland have loaned out several of their younger players so they can gain regular game time, yet that was never the plan with Neil after the midfielder’s impressive performances during pre-season.

"We couldn't ignore him because he's good," Johnson told Sky Sports. "It's as simple as that. Sometimes you can overcomplicate it! We came in, we liked him and he trained every day with the first team.

Dan Neil playing for Sunderland.

"It can sometimes be frustrating for young players being a spare man in the dressing room, when they're sitting there listening to the manager go off on one because we have just conceded a sloppy goal.

"But they can learn so much from those situations, with the tactical detail and terminology that goes with it. They get a feeling of belonging, so when they are ready to step in they are already intertwined and respected within the squad. That's what Dan has done. He has played two positions so far and played them both extremely well."

As Johnson mentioned, Neil has shown his versatility this season and started Sunderland’s League One opener against Wigan at left-back.

Neil’s natural position is in central midfield, though, where the teenager has played alongside Luke O’Nien in recent weeks.

The pair have shown signs of forming an effective partnership which allows Neil to break forward and contribute in the final third.

In last weekend’s 2-1 win over Accrington Stanley, the Black Cats academy graduate scored his first goal for the club with an excellent strike to open the scoring at the Stadium of Light.

Johnson was understandably pleased for the player but has urged Neil to stay grounded as his profile increases.

"He has to be careful because I think I saw him the other day looking at over-exuberant cars to buy!" said Johnson with a smile. "I think he has a girlfriend now, and I was going to check his Instagram to make sure everything is good and proper there.

"He has to keep his feet on the ground. He knows we like him and we've done a lot of individual work with him. But none of that matters unless you've got a good student, and then he needs the desire and the football arrogance to implement it on a matchday, in a big stadium in front of a lot of fans.

"There are a lot of people at this club who are very proud of Dan, and so they should be, because there has been a lot of work put into him at the academy. He also had a big injury which kept him out for a good 12 months, which obviously set him back, but it showed the quality of the staff we've got to nurture him through that."

