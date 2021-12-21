Lee Johnson's clear message on how Sunderland will play at Arsenal - and why it could aid future transfer business

The Sunderland head coach says his team will inevitably spend significant spells of the game without the ball against Mikel Arteta's Arsenal, and admits that their defensive discipline is going to be a key factor in the game.

But he insists that his players have the quality to hurt their Premier League opponents, and is eager for them to show exactly that in front of a national audience.

"The lads have got to enjoy it and play with no fear," Johnson said.

Lee Johnson celebrates Sunderland's win in the previous round

"It'll be interesting to see when we are the underdog how we'll cope and how we'll respond to that.

"We're going to have spells without the ball and we've got to understand that. So we've got to really maximise the spells we do have on the ball and be a real team off it, have that compact shape ready to break.

"I do think we've got players that can cause any team a problem if they're in flow.

"I do genuinely think we've got good players on the ball so the challenge for us is to disrupt the opposition enough to show that.

"I don't think playing us is an easy game for anyone, but clearly the proof will be in the pudding and we'll have to see how we get on."

In his pre-match press conference it was put to Johnson that this was the opportunity for Sunderland to show they are on their way back after a prolonged spell out of the national consciousness.

The Black Cats are in their fourth season in League One and the head coach says he is well aware of the potential significance of the game, both in terms of future recruits and also the club's own fanbase.

It's why even in challenging circumstances he is eager for his side to impose their own playing philosophy as much as possible.

"Our travelling fans always remind the world of how big a club we are, and that will be the same here," he said.

"We want to show that industrious spirit and we want Arsenal to have to work hard for everything they get.

"We've got to win our individual duels.

"We've got good footballers and particularly in midfield, we'd be up there with most clubs in terms of control, vision touch when it comes to Pritchard, Embleton, Neil, Winchester.

"What the Premier League teams tend to have is that speed, that athleticism, and that's what sets them apart and that's the test for us.

"We'll be playing our way, absolutely no doubt about that, but of course we know we need to win more of our duels.

"It's an opportunity for us, I think, to enhance the football club's reputation.

"A lot can come from that, players at home and abroad might be watching and thinking - 'OK, Sunderland are doing well and I'd like to be a part of that'.

"And our fanbase can have that bit of trust in us again."

Sunderland are expecting to be without Leon Dajaku for the game, but Corry Evans is set to return to the squad.

