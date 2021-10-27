Here, we round up all the latest stories that have emerged today surrounding Sunderland:

Lee Johnson’s cheeky cup draw request

Following last night’s penalty shootout win against Queen’s Park Rangers, attention has now turned to Sunderland’s potential opponents in their Carabao Cup quarter final.

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Naturally, at this stage of the competition, most of the side’s left are the ‘big boys’ with Arsenal and Chelsea securing their place in the next round last night.

When asked about who he would like his side to face, Johnson cheekily singled two clubs out for attention:

“I’d love to have Arsenal away or Tottenham away, or someone like that. Then we will wait for the really big guns when it is two legs.”

Sunderland will find out their quarter-final opponents on Saturday October 30 when the draw is conducted live on Soccer AM.

Rotherham hit Manchester City for five

Sunderland’s next opponents in League One are the side who sit just one point and one place below them in the table, Rotherham United.

Lee Johnson’s side will head into Saturday’s game full of optimism following their hugely impressive victory over QPR in the Carabao Cup.

However, the Miller’s will also be riding the crest of a wave following a 5-0 victory over Manchester City in the Papa John’s Trophy yesterday.

Sunderland loanee Will Grigg opened the scoring for Rotherham before a Kieran Sadlier hat-trick secured a big win for the home side.

Sheffield Wednesday player nearing return

Just three days after their tussle with Rotherham, Sunderland face a tough trip to Hillsborough to face early-season promotion favourites Sheffield Wednesday.

Whilst the Owls may have started the season slowly, they still hold promotion ambitions and defeating Sunderland would certainly aid their promotion credentials.

And Darren Moore’s side will be buoyed by the return of George Byers who is nearing a return to the first-team.

Speaking about Byers’ imminent return, Moore said: "It’s a huge boost. George is a great player, that’s why we brought him here. Wednesday supporters haven’t seen the best of him yet.

“But he is fine, he is training. We are getting all these players returning to training. What we want to do is keep them now. It’s a huge boost.”

