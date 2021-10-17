The Black Cats came from behind at Priestfield Stadium after goals from Aiden O’Brien and Tom Flanagan, but had to withstand some late pressure after Elliot Embleton was sent off.

Hoffmann made an excellent save to keep out Robbie McKenzie’s header three minutes from time and was quick off his line to sweep up danger on several occasions.

Johnson also praised defender Bailey Wright after the centre-back came on in the closing stages and Sunderland defended their advantage.

Sunderland goalkeeper Thorben Hoffmann at Gillingham.

When asked about his goalkeeper, Johnson said: “He’s been disappointed in there because his kicks were poor and it cost us a little bit of territory, but that’s fine we can work on that.

“He’s employed to keep balls out of the net and I think he did that extremely well with two or three really good saves.

“It wasn’t just that, it was the ones he had to tidy up and there were no fumbles in there, and a fumble would have almost certainly led to a rebound goal.

“I thought he was good and Bailey coming on at right-back, you could see their option to hit the diagonal and he got his head on three or four.

“I’m just pleased for the lads and you have to remember how young that team was. There was a lot of emerging talents so to cope with an atmosphere and direct style, they should be really proud of themselves.”

