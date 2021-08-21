Lee Johnson reacts to Sunderland win and delivers this brilliant Carl Winchester verdict

Johnson was pondering changes when Winchester's deflected effort found the bottom corner, securing three crucial points for Sunderland.

Thre was a touch of fortune in that goal, then, but it was also fair reward for the 28-year-old who has excelled in away from his natural position.

"I didn't see the goal funnily enough, as I'd turned to the dugout to talk about substitutions and how I could give us that bit of impetus," Johnson said.

Carl Winchester celebrates his winning goal

"But what I can talk about is Carl Winchester and how outstanding he played today, from start to finish.

"I think the crowd are seeing the quality he had and are really enjoying his performances.

"We trust Winny in so many positions because he's a good footballer.

"Carl himself, he just absolutely loves playing here.

"It's the biggest club he's played for and the biggest crowd he's scored in front of.

"It means a lot to him. He's 28 and should have played higher earlier in his career, to be honest."

Johnson was asked about Winchester's Northern Ireland prospects with the international break looming, and paid tribute to a 'great lad' behind the scenes.

"I don't understand why he's not had more caps," he said.

"First and foremost is probably the level he's played at.

"I had him at Oldham and all the big clubs, Manchester United, Liverpool, wanted to take him as a youngster.

"They never offered him what we was worth and that probably stifled his development a bit.

"The fans joke about Winniesta but you can see why. Technically he's that good, and you saw that turn of pace as well towards the end.

"He's also got that commitment.

"He's such a low maintenance lad, a great lad. It's hard to understand him mind, so he might be having a go at me and I don't know it!

"But he's exactly the kind of player you want in your squad."

Johnson said his side were worthy winners in the end, but warned that they must be more ruthless.

"I thought Wimbledon were a very difficult side to play against, they almost played a 4-2-4 and it caused us problems," he said.

"At half time there were things that I thought we needed to adjust, we needed to work harder as they went direct, so we could turn the numerical overloads in our favour.

"There was still some good play from us in that half, some quality in our build-up play towards the end of the half, but I thought we were lacking that little spark in the final part of the pitch.

"We knew that if we kept doing it, we would break a team down.

"I thought we were the better side but I thought they were a threat. Patto didn't have a lot to do but there were a lot of dangerous breaks, and we got away with one when Luke O'Nien possibly could have been sent off.

"So it goes to show, we need to score two or three, and put teams to bed, which we haven't done today."

