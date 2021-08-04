Taylor moved to Wearside in September 2019, joining Phil Parkinson’s backroom team.

But the former Middlesbrough and Cardiff City defender and continued his role following Parkinson’s sacking and Lee Johnson’s subsequent appointment.

The Hartlepool-born Taylor will now undertake a new role at Leeds United as the Premier League club’s loans manager.

Sunderland head coach Lee Johnson

Leeds United, under the stewardship of Marcelo Bielsa, are set for their second season in the top-flight since gaining promotion from the Championship and boast ex-Sunderland youth teamer, Sam Greenwood, in their under-23 squad.

After the announcement, Sunderland’s website stated that the process to appoint a new first-team coach was currently underway and a further update will be issued following the conclusion of the process.

The club also placed on record their thanks to Taylor for his ‘dedication over the past two years’ and wished him ‘the very best of luck in his new role.’

Following news of Taylor’s Stadium of Light departure, Sunderland head coach Lee Johnson said: “We really enjoyed working with Andy on a football level and a human level, so he leaves with our best wishes.

"He has a lot of football knowledge and has also completed his football directorship, so this step is a natural progression for him. He joins a great club, a big club, in Leeds United and it is a really good role for him. We thank him for his work and I hope that we will be able to connect with him again in the future.”

