Lee Johnson reacts as Benji Kimpioka impresses with first senior Sunderland goal for two years
Sunderland boss Lee Johnson has praised Benji Kimpioka for his positive response to a 'kick up the backside' from the head coach last month.
Kimpioka returned from an unsuccessful loan at National League side Torquay United at the beginning of November, with Johnson saying the striker had to 'grow up in terms of that maturity on and off the pitch'.
He had also fallen behind Will Harris in the pecking order, with Harris in prolific form for the U23s.
The Swedish striker has gradually worked his way back into contention since then, aided by a number of injuries to key players in forward areas.
It culminated in his first senior goal for two years on Thursday night, as he scored the fifth in Sunderland' s thumping 5-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday.
It was an encouraging cameo from the 21-year-old, who almost added another minutes later.
Johnson said his return was 'absolutely' a sign that he had responded well to that frank discussion.
"Absolutely," Johnson said.
"You always want the best for the players, and sometimes when I talk to you I'm also talking to the players.
"It's nothing I wouldn't say to him.
"At the same time, sometimes a young player needs a little cuddle and sometimes they need a little kick up the backside to get them going.
"His reaction has been good, which is why he finds himself on the pitch at first-team level.
"I'm really, really happy for him that he scored today, and he could have had another.
"It's lovely to see any younger play influencing at first-team level.
"He's very different and that unpredictability of his is a quality, for sure."
Kimpioka's current contract expires this summer, meaning his long-term future at the club remains uncertain.
Sunderland are likely to strengthen their forward areas after Nathan Broadhead was ruled out for at least three months due to a serious hamstring injury, while they also have the option to recall either or both of Jack Diamond and Josh Hawkes.
Kimpioka could yet have more chances to catch the eye, however, with a busy schedule following the club's now eight-day break from action.