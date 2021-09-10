Lee Johnson press conference LIVE: Team news and injury latest ahead of Accrington Stanley clash
Sunderland will return to action this weekend – with Lee Johnson’s side set to face Accrington Stanley at the Stadium of Light.
The Black Cats haven’t played for two weeks after their game against Sheffield Wednesday was postponed due to international fixtures.
There is bound to be plenty on the agenda when Johnson faces the media this afternoon.
The Sunderland boss will deliver his verdict on the club’s two latest signings Thorben Hoffmann and Leon Dajaku who arrived on Wearside last week.
There were also a couple of departures as Will Grigg and Jack Diamond left on loan.
Defender Denver Hume has signed a new contract at the Stadium of Light after initially turning down the Black Cats’ offer.
Johnson will also provide the latest team news ahead of the game against Accrington, who are joint top of the League One table with Sunderland.
We’ll have live updates from the Academy of Light.
LJ on section headache and Evans:
“Three good goalkeepers with different attributes but you’ll have to wait and see tomorrow.
“Corry is in a decent place. It was a bit too early for him to play as Northern Ireland found out. We’ve used it as a mini pre-season for him.
“He was chasing minutes in games which probably lead to the tweak. I like him more than I thought I did.”
LJ on form and Hume:
“It is another really big challenge. I know where we are and we’re in a good place. In the end, it is all about attitude. It’s about making sure we turn up in front of out fans.
“We have top respect Accrington’s strengths. Things happen in football and this isn’t a one game process and we have to stay consistent and the lads have so far but there’s still loads of improvement to come which is exciting.
“It’s almost like buying a house. Someone is willing to pay what they can pay. Everyone had a different agenda. Agents need to feed their kids and clubs need to do what they do.
“Any young player can wither stay and go depending on the agent. All the challenges got in the way but he wasn’t available to play anyway so the public saga was regrettable.
“Again, Denver is a valued member of the squad. But we just didn’t have room to on the initial squad.
“I’m really happy, we always believe in players. What we don’t know is how people are going to settle in the area.”
LJ on Denver Hume
“We have to assess him. He’s off the back on an operation. We have a duty of care. There is a lot that has gone on. He has to get confidence back.
“We have to build him up. He’s got to have almost a pre-season balanced with U23 games and with the first team.
“It will be a decision making process. There is always phycology. He needs to deal with the situation.
“Everyone is rooting for our players and it’s our job to serve them.”
Lee Johnson on new signings
“They speak great English. They have been practicing. Most of our internationals have just come back today. Both of the new signings, we’re taking a long term view but they are available.
It is very early days in the division. We have started well, they have started well. The manager has been good their over a number of years and they have some good players.”
Lee Johnson on manager of the month and Denver Hume
“It is nice to accept the award but it’s on behalf of everyone at the club.
“We need to be nominated for those awards regular. if you’re nominated five or six times it tends to lead to promotion.
“The boys have had a good week. A really strong squad at the moment.
“I am pleased. We don’t offer contracts out hoping they won’t sign them. We have been quite consistent in wanting two players for each position.
“It lead through to a new season which was built around compensation now but he has signed now which is all good and we welcome him back into the group.”
Team news
Sunderland captain Corry Evans has missed the side’s last four league games with a hamstring issue and pulled out of the Northern Ireland squad before the international break.
The Black Cats will welcome back five players who have been away on international duty (Bailey Wright, Tom Flanagan, Callum Doyle, Dennis Cirkin and Niall Huggins), and those who have been abroad will have had to display a negative Covid-19 test before returning to training.
New signings Thorben Hoffmann and Leon Dajaku could make their debuts after signing for the club on deadline day.
We’ll get a more detailed injury update from Johnson later today.
Reaction to Hume’s new contract
Johnson is bound to be asked about Denver Hume, who signed a new two-year deal at Sunderland yesterday.
The defender was out of contract this summer and initially turned down a new deal as he recovered from a hamstring injury at the Academy of Light.
Hume has returned to training, yet it’s unclear when he’ll be available at this stage.
We should get an update from Johnson when he speaks to the press at 1:30pm.
Johnson named Manager of the Month
Hopefully it’s the first of many.
Johnson was named the League One Manager of the Month for August earlier today.
Johnson won the award ahead of Burton boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth and Leam Richardson of Wigan who were also nominated.
Sunderland beat Wigan, Wimbledon and Wycombe at the Stadium of Light in August, while claiming a 2-1 win at MK Dons.
The side’s only defeat came at Burton, when the Black Cats were beaten 1-0 despite creating enough chances to win the match.
Reacting to the news, Johnson said: “This is presented as an individual award, but there is no doubt that it is for the collective.
“It has been a really nice month for us, but it is only been achievable by top attitudes displayed throughout the club.
“There are so many people that work extremely hard for that carrot at the end of the week and sometimes they don’t get the credit for that, so it’s a nice award for us a wider club.”
Good Morning
Sunderland are back in action this weekend - with Accrington Stanley set to visit the Stadium of Light.
Black Cats boss Lee Johnson is set to hold his pre-match press conference at 1:30pm today and there is bound to be plenty on the agenda.
We’ll have live updates from the press conference at the Academy of Light.
Stick around and refresh the page for live updates.