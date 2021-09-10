Lee Johnson press conference LIVE: Team news and injury latest ahead of Accrington Stanley clash

The Black Cats haven’t played for two weeks after their game against Sheffield Wednesday was postponed due to international fixtures.

There is bound to be plenty on the agenda when Johnson faces the media this afternoon.

The Sunderland boss will deliver his verdict on the club’s two latest signings Thorben Hoffmann and Leon Dajaku who arrived on Wearside last week.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson.

There were also a couple of departures as Will Grigg and Jack Diamond left on loan.

Defender Denver Hume has signed a new contract at the Stadium of Light after initially turning down the Black Cats’ offer.

Johnson will also provide the latest team news ahead of the game against Accrington, who are joint top of the League One table with Sunderland.

We’ll have live updates from the Academy of Light.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.