Lee Johnson press conference LIVE: Sunderland team news and injury latest ahead of Ipswich Town clash
Sunderland will be hoping to make it three consecutive League One victories when they face Ipswich Town this weekend – with Black Cats boss Lee Johnson set to hold his pre-match press conference today.
Following last weekend’s 2-1 win over Plymouth, Sunderland have climbed back up to third in the table ahead of the game at Portman Road.
The two sides only met last month as late goals from Luke O’Nien and Aiden McGeady saw the Black Cats beat Ipswich 2-0 at the Stadium of Light.
Since then, Town have parted company with manager Paul Cook, with John McGreal taking charge as interim boss.
A large crowd of almost 30,000 fans are expected to attend the match after Ipswich launched their #PackOutPR campaign to provide supporters with ticket offers over the Christmas period.
We’ll have live updates from Johnson’s press conference at the Academy of Light as well as the latest SAFC news:
Wycombe tickets go on sale
Tickets have now gone on sale for Sunderland’s game at Wycombe
Supporters with 60+ BCP can now secure their seat for the game on Saturday, January 8 (12.30pm kick-off).
Tickets will be sold in the following stages:
60+ BCP – 10am Wed 15 December ‘til 10am Thu 16
40+ BCP – 12 noon Thu 16 December ‘til 10am Fri 17
20+ BCP – 12 noon Fri 17 December ‘til 10am Mon 2
10+ BCP – 12 noon Mon 20 December ‘til 10am Tue 2
SC holders – 12 noon Tue 21 December ‘til 10am Wed 22
General sale – 12 noon Wed 22
A double boost
Ipswich still looking for a new manager
Ipswich could have a new manager in place by the time they face Sunderland this weekend – but interim boss John McGreal isn’t letting that distract him.
Town recently parted company with Paul Cook and will face Barrow in an FA Cup replay this evening.
When asked by the Ipswich press whether he had thought about leading the side against Sunderland, McGreal replied: “No. I was put in as caretaker/interim for a couple of games.
“All I know is, at this moment in time, I’ve prepped the boys for the game in the FA Cup. That is all I know at this moment in time.
“I never ever get ahead of myself. It’s always game-by-game. The next game just so happens to be an FA Cup replay, so that’s all we’re focussing on.”
What the table looks like
Here’s the top of the League One table following Sunderland’s 2-1 win over Plymouth last time out.
What’s the latest with injuries?
We should get a further update on Lynden Gooch when Johnson speaks to the media later today.
The winger was forced off with a groin problem against Plymouth on Saturday and could be out for a few weeks depending on the extent of the setback.
Dennis Cirkin could be available again later this month following a hernia operation, while Denver Hume (ankle) and Corry Evans (thigh) could also be in contention before the end of the month.
Luke O’Nien, Aiden McGeady and Niall Huggins will remain sidelined for a sustained period of time.
Good Morning!
There’s no midweek game this week as Sunderland prepare for the busy Christmas schedule - and we’ll have all of it covered over the next few weeks.
Black Cats boss Lee Johnson is set to hold his pre-match press conference this afternoon ahead of Saturday’s trip to Ipswich.
Stick around and refresh the page for live updates.