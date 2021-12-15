Following last weekend’s 2-1 win over Plymouth, Sunderland have climbed back up to third in the table ahead of the game at Portman Road.

The two sides only met last month as late goals from Luke O’Nien and Aiden McGeady saw the Black Cats beat Ipswich 2-0 at the Stadium of Light.

Since then, Town have parted company with manager Paul Cook, with John McGreal taking charge as interim boss.

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson.

A large crowd of almost 30,000 fans are expected to attend the match after Ipswich launched their #PackOutPR campaign to provide supporters with ticket offers over the Christmas period.

We’ll have live updates from Johnson’s press conference at the Academy of Light as well as the latest SAFC news:

