The Black Cats have had over a week to prepare for the fixture following their 1-1 draw with Bradford in the Papa John’s Trophy.

Sunderland’s game against Lincoln, which was scheduled to be played last weekend, was postponed due to international fixtures meaning Johnson’s side have slipped out of the play-off places due to other results.

While sitting seventh in the table, Sunderland do have games in hand on the sides above them, yet heavy defeats at Rotherham and Sheffield Wednesday have raised concerns on Wearside.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Johnson will speak to the media today as his team prepare for a busy run of fixtures which will see them play seven times in 22 days.

We’ll have live updates from the Academy of Light:

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

Sunderland AFC live blog.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor