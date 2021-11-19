Lee Johnson press conference LIVE: Sunderland injury latest and team news ahead of huge Ipswich Town clash
Sunderland are preparing to face promotion rivals Ipswich Town at the Stadium of Light – with Lee Johnson’s side desperate to end a three-match losing run in League One.
The Black Cats have had over a week to prepare for the fixture following their 1-1 draw with Bradford in the Papa John’s Trophy.
Sunderland’s game against Lincoln, which was scheduled to be played last weekend, was postponed due to international fixtures meaning Johnson’s side have slipped out of the play-off places due to other results.
While sitting seventh in the table, Sunderland do have games in hand on the sides above them, yet heavy defeats at Rotherham and Sheffield Wednesday have raised concerns on Wearside.
Johnson will speak to the media today as his team prepare for a busy run of fixtures which will see them play seven times in 22 days.
We’ll have live updates from the Academy of Light:
A message from the Football Clubs Editor
Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.
This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.
Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor
LIVE: Lee Johnson’s pre-Ipswich press conference
Last updated: Thursday, 18 November, 2021, 19:12
- Sunderland will return to action when they face Ipswich in League One this weekend.
- Black Cats boss Lee Johnson will hold his pre-match press conference at 1:30pm today.
- Sunderland have dropped to seventh in League One but have games in hand on the teams above them.
Carl Winchester on Ipswich test
Here’s what Sunderland full-back Carl Winchester said about Ipswich ahead of tomorrow’s match.
“They signed a lot of quality players in the summer, and we know what they’re capable of,” he told SAFC.com.
“We’ve worked hard all week in training and I’m sure that will show during the game.
“It’s a great opportunity for us to take three points and build momentum ahead of a busy period.”
Injury latest
We’ll get a full injury update from Johnson this afternoon, and hopefully the break will have given some of his players the chance to recover.
Johnson said last weekend’s fixture postponement could be a chance to get Aiden McGeady up to peak fitness, while Ross Stewart had been struggling with a shoulder issue.
Stewart has been training this week, while fellow striker Nathan Broadhead returned from a hamstring injury before the break.
Lynden Gooch also came back into the side following a foot issue.
Good Morning!
Hello and welcome to today’s live blog.
With the international break is almost over, it’s set to be a big few weeks for Sunderland and Lee Johnson.
The Black Cats will face promotion rivals Ipswich at the Stadium of Light this weekend - with Johnson set to speak to the media at 1:30pm today.
After three consecutive league defeats, the Black Cats will be desperate to get back to winning ways against one of their promotion rivals.
Will bring you live updates from today’s press conference, as well as the latest SAFC news.