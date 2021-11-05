The Black Cats were defeated 1-0 by managerless Charlton Athletic at the Stadium of Light last month and have since lost away from home to Rotherham United and Sheffield Wednesday by an aggregate score of 8-1.

Sunderland were victorious via a penalty shootout against QPR in the Carabao Cup but that has done little to ease supporters’ fears regarding their league form.

The Wearsiders’ attention now turns towards Mansfield Town in the first round proper of the FA Cup, with Nigel Clough’s side set to visit the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Updates from Lee Johnson's press conference

And we’ll be bringing you updates from today’s press conference as Johnson faces questions from the media in our live blog:

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor