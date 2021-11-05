Lee Johnson press conference LIVE: Sunderland head coach to face press ahead of Mansfield Town clash in FA Cup
Lee Johnson is set to face questions today following Sunderland’s three-game losing streak in League One.
The Black Cats were defeated 1-0 by managerless Charlton Athletic at the Stadium of Light last month and have since lost away from home to Rotherham United and Sheffield Wednesday by an aggregate score of 8-1.
Sunderland were victorious via a penalty shootout against QPR in the Carabao Cup but that has done little to ease supporters’ fears regarding their league form.
The Wearsiders’ attention now turns towards Mansfield Town in the first round proper of the FA Cup, with Nigel Clough’s side set to visit the Stadium of Light on Saturday.
And we’ll be bringing you updates from today’s press conference as Johnson faces questions from the media in our live blog:
Lee Johnson press conference LIVE: Head coach faces media after Sheffield Wednesday loss
Last updated: Friday, 05 November, 2021, 11:45
Fantastic news
Lee Johnson to face questions today
Sunderland head coach Lee Johnson is set to face the media after three straight losses in League One and ahead of his side’s FA Cup clash against Mansfield Town on Saturday.
And The Echo will be bringing you live updates as Johnson faces questions.
He is expected to appear some time around 1:30pm.