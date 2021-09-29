Lee Johnson press conference LIVE: Injury updates and early team news ahead of Portsmouth clash in League One
The Black Cats are top of League One after defeating Cheltenham Town 5-0 at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday evening.
Ross Stewart scored twice for the Black Cats after Bailey Wright’s headed opener to put the hosts in full control at the half-time interval.
Second-half goals from Luke O’Nien and substitute Leon Dajaku, his first for the club, then put even more gloss on the scoreline.
New signings Nathan Broadhead and Niall Huggins also impressed on their first starts for the club, as Johnson made five changes following Saturday’s 1-0 win over Bolton.
The result saw Sunderland move to the top of the League One table after nine games, as Wigan failed to beat Sheffield Wednesday at the DW Stadium.
Johnson will now hope his side can maintain momentum when they travel to Portsmouth on Saturday.
Sunderland AFC transfer news LIVE (September 29)
Last updated: Wednesday, 29 September, 2021, 09:42
How would you sum his performance up?
And what a debut it was!
Lee Johnson delivers verdict on stunning Sunderland win and explains his key starting XI changes
Lee Johnson said he was ‘proud as punch’ as his much-changed Sunderland XI delivered an outstanding performance against Cheltenham Town.
Johnson made five changes to the side that edged an impressive Bolton Wanderers side out at the weekend, and was rewarded with a thumping 5-0 win.
The Sunderland head coach also tweaked his formation, bringing in a second striker in the form of Nathan Broadhead.
Though he did not get on the scoresheet, the Everton loanee produced an outstanding performance as the Black Cats’ gameplan came to fruition in impressive fashion.
Johnson still sees room for improvement but feels the cohesion of the group is improving.
That was typified by the way his new additions quickly settled into the side, with Leon Dajaku also adding his first Sunderland goal from the bench.
“I’m proud as punch really, for the whole club,” Johnson said.
“I thought we were excellent and the lads who came in did the business. We were a threat all game and I think anyone would have found it tough to play against us today.
“We arguably could have had a couple more.
“Ross [Stewart] and Nathan [Broadhead] just so...