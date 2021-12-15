Black Cats boss Lee Johnson spoke to the media earlier today and provided injury updates on Corry Evans, Dennis Cirkin, Denver Hume and Lynden Gooch.

Following last weekend’s 2-1 win over Plymouth, Sunderland have climbed back up to third in the table ahead of the game at Portman Road.

The two sides only met last month as late goals from Luke O’Nien and Aiden McGeady saw the Black Cats beat Ipswich 2-0 at the Stadium of Light.

Since then, Town have parted company with manager Paul Cook, with John McGreal taking charge as interim boss.

A large crowd of almost 30,000 fans are expected to attend the match after Ipswich launched their #PackOutPR campaign to provide supporters with ticket offers over the Christmas period.

Catch up with what was said at the Academy of Light:

