Lee Johnson on his Aiden O'Brien dilemma and where he could force his way into the Sunderland XI

O'Brien has seen his gametime limited in the early weeks of the new campaign, with Elliot Embleton's return and Alex Pritchard's arrival seeing a shift in Sunderland's usual attacking setup.

O'Brien took his chance to impress at Blackpool on Tuesday night with a superb hat-trick, securing a trip to Wigan Athletic in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

The Irishman started on the left wing, a position he often played at previous club Millwall.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

AIden O'Brien celebrates his Sunderland hat-trick

It's one Johnson believes he can make a success of on a regular basis, and one offers him another potential route into the league side.

"He's another one of those who is very versatile," Johnson said.

"I think he sees himself as a nine at times, and I probably see him more as a nine-and-a-half or an eleven cutting in from the left.

"When I played against him at Millwall, I always thought that his running power was really dangerous and difficult to deal with when he cut inside from the left.

"But at the same time, as I said after the game on Tuesday I think his performances last season deserved a lot of respect.

"He made other players around him better, even if he wasn't getting the limelight in terms of the goals.

"When Aiden played Charlie tended to score more goals, and get more touches, and have more an influence. A lot of that was because Aiden was occupying defenders and running in behind.

"He can play two or three positions for us, I think.

"He helps us out defensively, definitely.

"He has that ability to float inside the pitch which can be really useful for us, and being a good footballer we can trust him on the ball.

"He's a very valued member of the squad and I'm delighted he got that reward the other night."

Competition for places in those forward areas remains significant, with Aiden McGeady set to return to the matchday squad when Wycombe Wanderers visit the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.