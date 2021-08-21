Lee Johnson on Dan Neil's best position and how Sunderland will manage Corry Evans' absence

The Black Cats are hopeful that Evans could return when Wycombe Wanderers visit the Stadium of Light next Saturday, but in the interim Neil is likely to continue alongside Luke O'Nien.

Johnson says both have much to learn within his system, and admits Evans has a key role.

He is nevertheless confident that they can thrive after seeing a lot of positive signs.

Sunderland midfielder Dan Neil

"We've got players who can play there [Evans' role]," Johnson said.

"I do think Dan Neil is more of an eight in my system and style, but he can definitely do that role.

"On the ball he can be that six, he's a great footballer with a great weight of pass. He linked play really well at Burton.

"There's a lot of things that he can improve on as well, and that's something we just work on daily. For example, I've made Dan and Luke both train with golf balls in their hands today because the last two goals we've conceded, our central midfielders have dived in and then tried to grab hold of the opponent.

"I'm trying to remove that temptation to grab the opponent so that they defend better.

"I'm not happy mind, because they were top of the range balls and I've not had them back yet!

"The beauty of Corry Evans is that with his experience, he can play the game without being the star man. That's not a criticism of our other midfielders at all, it's just that experience Corry has.

"Luke, for example, when he played midfield at Wycombe he played in a man-for-man system. He can latch on, go tight, buzz across the pitch and get all his energy out.

"We play slightly differently so therefore, Corry gives you that balance where he's happy to marshal and fill in areas.

Dan and Luke have done that really well, to be fair, so it's just that learning process.

"With Dan it's just about enabling him to be economical with his movements and his quality, and have the energy for those key moments."

With Johnson looking to sign another two full backs, including Nial Huggins, Carl Winchester will soon be another central midfield option.

The Sunderland head coach praised Winchester for his performances thus far at right back, and says he is confident he could continue there when required.

"I think he could," Johnson said.

"He's shown a great attitude towards it, he's a great lad. So low maintenance for me, he's excellent every day in training and a really fantastic guy.

"He's got quality and that versatility, like Lynden and Luke, can enable you to have one less player in your squad.

"That's what you want, sometimes the bigger the squad the more personalities can be disrupted by selection.

"Carl just loves it here, the size of it, and he's so hungry to take it to another level. I think you see that in the way he plays.

"He's played there before both for me and my dad, and when you're as good an athlete and footballer as he is, why not?

"It does happen a lot with midfielders."

