The Black Cats have won four of their first five league games, beating Wigan, MK Dons, AFC Wimbledon and Wycombe and sit top of the table.

A 1-0 defeat at Burton was the only match Sunderland didn’t win in August.

Burton boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth and Leam Richardson of Wigan have also been nominated for the Manager of the Month award, with the winner set to be announced on Friday.

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson.

Despite a strong start to the season, no Sunderland players were nominated for the League One Player of the Month award.

The four nominations included Oxford midfielder James Henry, Portsmouth’s Ryan Tunnicliffe, Morecambe striker Cole Stockton and Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

Sunderland striker Ross Stewart is the division’s joint top scorer, along with Henry and Stockton, with four goals but wasn’t included on the shortlist.

