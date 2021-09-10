Lee Johnson issues classy response after winning League One award as John Coleman sends warning to Sunderland

Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged today from the Stadium of Light and beyond:

Lee Johnson named Manager of the Month

Sunderland sit top of League One following four wins from their opening five league games and Lee Johnson has been rewarded for his side’s great start by being named League One Manager of the Month.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson was named SkyBet League One Manager of the Month this week (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Johnson said: "This is presented as an individual award, but there is no doubt that it is for the collective.

“It has been a really nice month for us, but it has only been achievable by top attitudes displayed throughout the club.

"There are so many people that work extremely hard for that carrot at the end of the week and sometimes they don't get the credit for that, so it's a nice award for us a wider club.

"Now, we want to make sure we stay in the hunt for these awards month on month because that means that the team is being successful and the wider club is enabling the team to be at its best."

John Coleman issues rallying cry

Tomorrow’s clash pits first against second and ahead of the match, Accrington Stanley boss John Coleman has issued a call to rally the troops.

“On the day, it’s 11 v 11.” Coleman said.

“They might have a nicer stadium, the pitch might be a little bit better, their infrastructure might be better, they might eat better meals than us after training and their players might drive nicer cars but that doesn’t guarantee you more points on a Saturday, it doesn’t guarantee you winning your own individual battles.

“We will send our players out there with a clear goal of what we want to achieve, a clear way they can do it and let the battle commence.”

Preston take closer look at Wickham

Former Sunderland striker Connor Wickham is still on the hunt for his next club.

Wickham has been on trial at Preston North End for the past three weeks and has featured for their reserves.

The Lancashire Evening Post report that Wickham will continue to be monitored by Preston as they weigh up whether or not to offer the 28 year-old a contract.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.