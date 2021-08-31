Lee Johnson has this exciting reaction as Sunderland seal swoop for Bayern Munich goalkeeper Thorbert Hoffman

The highly-rated goalkeeper has arrived on a season-long loan deal from Bayern Munich and is expected to challenge immediately for first-team action.

Though neither club have referenced it, reports in Germany today suggested that there is a clause to make the deal permanent should Sunderland win promotion.

The Black Cats have been monitoring the goalkeeping market for some time and Johnson says that Hoffman will fit perfectly into the club’s new playing philosophy.

Thorben Hoffman

“Thorben is elite on the ball in terms of playing out from the back and he has great pedigree from his learning process and the way that German clubs coach, especially Bayern Munich,” he said.

"Like all young goalkeepers he has areas of his game to work on, but he’s agile and an outstanding shot-stopper in close quarters. We are really excited to add another quality goalkeeper to our stable, as we continue to drive competition and quality.”

Hoffman said it would be a ‘special feeling’ to play in front of 30,000 at the Stadium of Light.

“It’s a great feeling to sign with the club and I can’t wait to meet the players and staff,” he said.

"I’m looking to develop as a player and Sunderland gave me the best opportunity to do that. It will be a special feeling to play in front of 30,000 supporters each week at the Stadium of Light.”

Sunderland’s business for the window is close to completion, though it remains to be seen whether Will Grigg can complete a loan switch to Rotherham, and whether that clears the way for further moves.

