Lee Johnson has this encouraging update on Alex Pritchard's fitness progress at Sunderland

Pritchard’s integration after his summer move from Huddersfield Town was hit by the midfielder testing positive for COVID-19 within days of his arrival.

That meant he could not join the group on their pre-season training camp in Scotland last month. While he has trained with the team since their return, he is yet to play any minutes during the pre-season programme.

That means the 28-year-old’s involvement against Wigan Athletic will be limited, though Johnson has hinted that he could be used if the Black Cats are in need of some attacking inspiration late on.

Alex Pritchard is nearing a Sunderland debut

“He could be involved against Wigan,” Johnson said.

“It’ll depend on the stage of the game, the moment, the scoreline, all of those things.

“With Alex, I always say that the smaller players get up to speed and fitter quicker. It can take some of the bigger lads more time but with someone like Alex you can accelerate things into two or three weeks."

Tuesday’s Carabao Cup game away at Port Vale could offer another opportunity for Pritchard to make his bow, should he not feature against Leam Richardson’s side.

Johnson said he believes signing Pritchard to be ‘one of the best bits of business’ across the division this summer.

Though his defensive options are threadbare as the Black Cats look to kick on in the transfer market, Johnson has no other injury concerns ahead of the opening day.

Aiden McGeady is fit, though young left-back Tyrese Dyce is currently sidelined with a minor injury.

