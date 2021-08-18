Lee Johnson gives injury update on Sunderland midfielder Corry Evans
Lee Johnson is hopeful that Corry Evans will make a relatively swift recovery from his hamstring injury.
The Sunderland team captain has made an impressive start to his career on Wearside and was absent as the Black Cats fell to a 1-0 defeat to Burton Albion on Tuesday night.
Evans will almost certainly sit out the next two games, with Dan Neil and Luke O'Nien likely to continue their partnership in central midfield.
Johnson says the Northern Ireland midfielder has probably suffered from his late arrival this summer.
“I think the tough one with Corry is that because we recruited him late, I think we were chasing his minutes," Johnson said.
“He was getting fit through games at like 80% and it’s just tweaked.
“It’s a low grade hamstring, just on the side of the hamstring so we think it’s a quick healer but it’s probably going to be ten to 14 days."