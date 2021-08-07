Lee Johnson delivers this verdict on Sunderland's comeback win and the Red and White Army's impact

Wigan Athletic took an early lead through Gwion Edwards, but Aiden McGeady's penalty almost immediately restored parity.

An excellent header from Ross Stewart gave the Black Cats the lead early in the second half and despite fielding an unfamiliar defence, the home side were able to hold on.

Johnson said the home crowd played a 'massive part' in the win, and hailed his players for their resolve.

Lee Johnson hailed an 'outstanding' performance from Lynden Gooch

While the Black Cats remain very much a work in progress, with more additions in the transfer market a must, Johnson said there was signs of the 'real quality' he believes they can play with this season.

"I loved it," Johnson said.

"Coupled with the win, I really enjoyed it.

"I think that there were signs today of real quality and the way we want to play, and I think the fans really aided us in that.

"They appreciated the good stuff, cheered when we broke the lines and got on the turn, and at the same time really willed us on when we needed it, especially at the end.

"I put the extra centre-half on because they've thrown two big lads on.

"It was an excellent performance.

"I loved the day, you try to stay calm but of course your insides are like a box of frogs in the last five minutes, because you just want that win so much.

"I knew we were a good side, I knew that we had worked well in pre-season.

"I know externally there's been a lot said and what we wanted today was to show that unity as a football club, and we did that.

"The lads were so bouyed by the fans today and they've all been talking about that in the dressing room.

"The fans played such a big part for us today.

"It was a difficult game, and we won't have many more difficult than that and especially for an opening day," he added.

"Both days really went for it, I thought it was end to end.

"The first game of the season, the last fifteen, twenty people are always going to get a little bit tired, there's a lot of emotion as well and you can see the fatigue in the legs.

"But we saw it out well.

"We played some wonderful football at times, the way we played through the lines and switched the play, and they're a good side so I have to give my players a lot of credit."

Johnson hailed an 'outstanding' performance from Lynden Gooch, and praised his makeshift defence for coming through a stern challenge.

"I thought Gooch was outstanding," Johnson said.

"I think it's the best I've seen him play, really impressive.

"What you get with Winch and Dan Neil is really fantastic footballers. They can go both ways in possession and at times it gives us that extra man in our passing.

"I think they probably targeted our left side with two young lads in Callum Doyle and Dan Neil, and they grew up really, really quickly and that was the bit that impressed me with two very young players."

