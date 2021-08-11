Lee Johnson delivers this verdict on Alex Pritchard's Sunderland debut

The 28-year-old made his full debut as the Black Cats booked their place in the next round, and registered his first assist with a fine through ball for Josh Hawkes in the first half.

"There were three or four glimpses of that magic in his feet," Johnson said.

"He's got that great vision. We know exactly where he is and he's a long way behind the other lads, so I'm delighted that we were able to tick those minutes off and build him up.

Alex Pritchard made his full Sunderland debut at Vale Park

"And I thought in a tricky tie, there were a lot of nice moments where we should that quality of got, and obviously we want hat as consistent as possible now.

"With Alex I think his centre of gravity and obviously his vision is, I think, top level. What we’ve got to do is we’ve got to feed him. We’ve got to trust him with the ball and he can create those moments.

"You saw the one that he played over the top into Jack [Diamond] where I thought Jack done well to out to in-run and then could have lobbed him. Even the one where the ref had just blown his whistle and he had a shot and hit the bar from long range. The vision to see the keeper off his line.

"Obviously it’s a great goal for us in terms of working out from the back, playing all the way through. A nice little shimmie, sticks Hawkes through and a great finish."

Sunderland had to come through a stern late test to secure the win, with Johnson making eight changes and giving a number of young players an opportunity.

"That’s how were going to have to use this competition this year and it’s a good game," he said.

"We come out a better club having won it because lads have got minutes, lads have got minutes in front of the crowd and we’ve managed to come away in the next round."

