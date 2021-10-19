Lee Johnson delivers this honest verdict on Sunderland's emphatic win and the goal that pleased him most

The Black Cats came up against a Crewe Alexandra side whose attacking threat belied their lowly position in the table at times, but a combination of ruthless finishing and defensive resilience ultimately secured an emphatic win.

An own goal set Sunderland on their way before Ross Stewart extended the lead in a superb spell just before the break.

A second for Stewart, and a fine late individual goal from Leon Dajaku secured the points in style.

Ross Stewart celebrates Sunderland's second goal

Johnson admitted that Crewe, who had changed their shape and pressed with intent early on, had caused problems for his side but praised them for finding a way through.

"I thought we were a bit sloppy early on with our square passes, and credit to the Crewe for their press there as well," Johnson said.

"They mixed up their up their shape a bit and it caused us problems.

"We did have a couple of warning signs for them with some counter attacks that we didn't quite finish, and once we got that through spell I thought we were the real deal in that fifteen minutes before half time.

"It had to be a professional performance after that, once the third went in we looked after a couple.

"A good, professional win.

"Listen, I don't think they were bad at all. We did expose them as we could and should with the quality we've got but they caused problems and the shot count wouldn't be too dissimilar.

"But I did think we were mostly comfortable, and I felt we always had that couple of extra gears in us.

"We knew these would be two very different but equally tough away games.

"With the travelling and everything, you can get a bit lethargic.

"We've done a lot this month so we're looking forward to getting back on home turf on Saturday to hopefully put a performance in for the fans."

Johnson was particularly thrilled with the second goal, a team move that included a number of players before Stewart's clever headed finish from close range.

"I knew it would be a night where we could play, and I did think it did show in two good footballing sides," he said.

"They did cause us problems and that's why I was so pleased to get the clean sheet.

"I can't wait to watch that second goal back.

"We call it the game within a game, where we try to get overloads in wide areas and then find that run. We work on that an awful lot on the training ground so it was really nice to see it come to fruition."

