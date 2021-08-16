Lee Johnson delivers this exciting verdict as Everton striker becomes signing number six

The Everton striker has turned down to offers from higher tiers to join the Black Cats, and Johnson says he as all the attributes to be a success on Wearside.

Broadhead will provide welcome competition in forward areas following Charlie Wyke’s summer departure.

“Whenever we bring a player in, we do so because we believe they will make us stronger and that’s absolutely the case with Nathan,” Johnson said.

Everton striker Nathan Broadhead

"It’s a coup because he’s had top level offers in Europe, and Championship offers as well, at what is a key stage of his career. He has the experience, technique and speed, and he just needs the vehicle to put that together.

"We believe that Sunderland is the perfect opportunity, as he will have the team, supply and service, and a PL environment around him, so it is a really good match.”

Broadhead, who was named on the bench for Everton as they started their Premier League campaign with a 3-1 win over Southampton, said he was excited to get started.

"It’s been a mad 48 hours from being on the bench for Everton to arriving in Sunderland, but I’m so happy to be here,” he said.

"I’ve had a good pre-season, training and playing for the first team and travelling with them to America, and I’m sure that will help me hit the ground running.

"It’s been a long time since I’ve played in front of fans due to the pandemic and Sunderland is a massive club, so I can’t wait to get out there.”

