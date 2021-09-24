Lee Johnson confirms short-term loan move for Sunderland youngster
Anthony Patterson has joined Notts County on a short-term loan, Lee Johnson has confirmed this afternoon.
Patterson is expected to be in contention to make his debut at Altrincham on Saturday afternoon.
The 21-year-old is highly rated by the Black Cats, but Johnson is determined to ensure that he gets 25 starts over the course of the campaign to develop his game.
That has become a tougher task on Wearside due to the arrival of Thorben Hoffmann froom Bayern Munich.
Notts County goalkeeper Sam Slocombe is believed to have picked up an injury in training this week, opening up the opportunity for Patterson.
County boss Ian Burchnall worked with Sunderland goalkeeping coach David Preece at Ostersunds in Sweden, which will help the Black Cats keep a close eye on his development.
The Magpies have made an excellent start to the National League season, with fifteen points from seven games.
They currently sit fourth in the table.