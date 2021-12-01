'Lee Johnson cannot motivate' - Sunderland fans unhappy as Oldham Athletic knock out Papa John's Trophy holders

The pair faced off in the second round of the Papa John’s Trophy at the Stadium of Light.

The first-half finished goalless but both teams had chances to put their side ahead.

For Sunderland, Benji Kimpioka and Will Harris were wasteful.

Sunderland and Oldham in action at the Stadium of Light

Ethan Kachosa and Stephen Wearne were brought on at half-time but Sunderland went a goal down in the 53rd minute and faced an uphill battle.

Here, though, we take a look at what Sunderland fans have said about the result against Oldham Athletic:

@newby08: “Over the moon we going out the pizza cup like, we can’t afford to be in it with the injuries we have #safc”

@michael_dunne_2: “Really like the look of Kimpioka. Raw talent, but certainly should be around the squad especially with all our injuries. #SAFC.”

@mally1robbo: “Quite possibly the worst performance from @SunderlandAFC senior team albeit reserves but can’t even pass to each other! #SAFC.”

@SPEZIAL73: “That's Dajaku written off by our fans then. 20-year-old youth player making the step up to first-team affairs in a new country whilst adapting to new surroundings, new tempo and a new physicality, but that's it, written off. #SAFC.”

@55Hubber: It’s fairly obvious that Johnson cannot motivate or man-manage a poor squad, not yet halfway through a season. #SAFC

@ColArmy86: “Last season we won the cup then went flat in the league after a strong season prior to then, if we go out of the cup tonight then the lads can concentrate on the league then they'll not be able to blame the cup runs for any slip-ups, concentrate on garn up lads! #SAFC”

@seahamcw1: “Get Johnson gone from this club The rot has set in.”

