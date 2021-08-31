Lee Johnson and Leon Dajaku react as talented winger becomes Sunderland's latest summer signing

Dajaku has joined on loan from Union Berlin, who activated a clause to sign him permanently from Bayern Munich last season.

The 20-year-old saw his spell in the German capital hit by injury and illness, but the Black Cats believe he has a huge future in the game.

Johnson has outlined the attributes he’ll bring to the club, saying: “Leon is a really interesting player – he’s a top prospect with good ability, agility and quality – so we are looking forward to adding him to the squad and working with him.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leon Dajaku has joined Sunderland on loan from Union Berlin

"He’s a hungry player that has shown a strong attitude and desire to come to Sunderland and grow with us, which is exactly what we want.”

Dajaku says the ‘crazy’ Sunderland support was one of the key reasons he wanted to make the move to the UK.

“I always looked to the football in England and I always wanted to come here, so when I heard I could, it felt like the right step,” he said.

"I’ve seen some of the games and its crazy how many fans come in the first division, but this – having the fans push you – is what I like. It feels very good to sign for Sunderland and I’m very proud to be here.”

Union Berlin’s Sporting Director Oliver Ruhnert reacted to the deal, saying: “Due to his injuries and illness, it was difficult for Leon to play in the team [last season].

“We are therefore pleased to be able to go down this route with him so that we can give him the desired match experience. We consider this step to be best for his further development.”

Dajaku rose through the ranks at VfB Stuttgart before making the move to Bayern Munich, where he played a key part in helping the club’s second string win the third-tier title.

The winger, who can play anywhere across the forward line, made two appearances for the senior side under former boss Hansi Flick.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.