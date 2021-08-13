Lee Johnson and Frederik Alves tell fans what to expect as West Ham defender becomes signing number five

Alves has significant senior appearance, having been a regular at Danish side Silkeborg before moving to West Ham United in January.

The 21-year-old is also a Danish youth international and can operate at right back if required.

Johnson has revealed that the Black Cats have been monitoring the youngster’s availability since he arrived in the UK, and has outlined the attributes fans can expect him to bring to the table.

West Ham United youngster Frederik Alves

“Frederik is a player that we have followed closely throughout the past six months, so we are delighted to welcome him to the club,” Johnson said.

"He’s a high-quality footballer, and an Under-21 international, and this is a great opportunity for him to continue his development at senior level, having experienced regular first-team action during his time in Denmark.

"He is good on the ball, tall and mobile and we now have real strength in depth in central defence.”

Alves has told supporters to expect a defender who likes to play, and says he is ‘very excited’ to get started on Wearside.

“It feels very good to be here and I’m looking forward to learning the English style of play and playing matches, so I’m very excited to get started,” he said.

"The Sunderland fans can expect a football playing centre back – I like to play football a lot – but I’m also a physical player. I will do everything I can to help the club and I’m ready to give one hundred percent.”

Alves in Sunderland’s fifth arrival of the summer window, following Dennis Cirkin’s move from Tottenham Hotspur earlier this week.

The Black Cats remain in the market for further additions, still keen on adding another striker to their ranks.

And with Denver Hume still at this stage yet to agree terms on a new contract, Johnson still needs at least further two additions in the full-back positions.

Cirkin is available to face MK Dons on Saturday, but Johnson has warned that he will need time to ‘bed in’ the left back as he adjusts to his new environment.

