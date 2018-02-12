Lee Cattermole’s verdict on Sunderland’s inconsistency, his own form and why he’s optimistic about the future

Lee Cattermole hopes that the stirring comeback against Bristol City can be a pivotal moment for the Sunderland squad.

The Black Cats have not put together a consistent run of results all season but Cattermole believes that owes much to another year of significant upheaval.

He said: “I saw Antonio Conte’s interview on Chelsea when he said they’d changed eight players (since last season) – too many. Try being with this team and changing 14 or 15 every season for the last seven years and trying to find some trust amongst the group. You need to look at the guy next to you and think, ‘I know what he’s all about and he knows what I’m about.’ It’s difficult. That’s why it’s inconsistent.

“We need to get the foundatons in place and rebuild this club. I believe the manager and the staff are the right people to do that.

“We’re getting some exciting young players – there’s some lads in the academy who are going to have great careers and we need them to take it forward. It’s almost exciting as well.

“It’s tough to take at times but at the same time I’m optimistic and very excited for what could be ahead.

“But we need to get it right. There’s going to be ups and downs but we need to reproduce that 45 minutes in the second half.

“We need to do something we haven’t all season but I don’t think it’s coincidence that in my time at the club it seems to happen at the end of the season where you’ve had more time together, you start finding each other out and you sometimes have to hit that bottom just to start really being open with each other and trusting each other.

“Hopefully on Saturday we’ve made a big step forward in where we’re trying to go.”

Cattermole also added his delight at seeing a core of young players breaking through, with Joel Asoro particualrly impressive on Saturday afternoon.

He said: “I love people who’ve got enthusiasm for the game, that’s my biggest thing.

“I train every day on the front foot, trying to give everything to the game. It’s frustrating when you see talent that doesn’t really do that.

“I’ve built my game around probably limited talent but a lot enthusiasm for the game and that’s what I want the younger players to do, no matter how much talent they have - to go and express themselves daily.

“Now I don’t thing you need to play many games to be (considered) a top player, which is funny because it’s obviously hard for them to keep their feet on the ground, so that’s when the other lads have to make sure they’re repeating themselves.

“Joel had a big impact on Saturday and it was nice to see.

“I think if you look at the history of the club we’ve bought a lot of players who have been at other clubs and have come to us on the way down. We’re looking at it from a different view now, which is exciting.

“The young players have got themselves in a different position, it’s a great opportunity now and they can’t waste that.

“They really need to grab each game.

“As a club we can’t waste that, we need to keep our feet on the ground.”

Cattermole admitted that his form had been short of where he wanted it to be this season but hopes a run of starts can make a difference.

He said: “I feel all right. I’d love to be playing better but the whole team is struggling and it’s a team environment. It’s not about how well one can play, it’s about the group. I’ve always looked at the group.

“I feel healthy and there’s no aches or pains. I’ve played a lot of games this season, which I’m happy with. So I’ll just keep going and try to improve.”