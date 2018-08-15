Lee Cattermole's loan move to Bordeaux is off according to French journalist

Have your say

Sunderland have declined Lee Cattermole's proposed move to Bordeaux, according to a French journalist.

The Ligue 1 club, managed by former Black Cats manager Gus Poyet, had enquired about a potential loan deal for the 30-year-old midfielder, who is one of Sunderland's highest earners.

But, Adrien Mathieu, a journalist for Goal.com has claimed the move is now off after a tweet which loosely translated as:

"Lee Cattermole won't be coming to Bordeaux. Sunderland declined the loan because the English club wanted to separate it definitively while the people @Girondins were reluctant to his profile and his big salary. #GoalFrance"

Sunderland manager Jack Ross revealed yesterday that Cattermole and Bryan Oviedo remain a part of his plans, amid speculation of moves away.

"They both trained today (Thursday) and did really well. I think they’re enjoying it and they enjoy the environment they’ve created," said the Sunderland boss.

Cattermole replaced Bali Mumba midway through the second half as Sunderland drew 1-1 with Luton at the weekend.

It's, therefore, possible Cattermole could feature against Sheffield Wednesday in the Carabao Cup at the Stadium of Light tomorrow night.