Lee Cattermole and Everton-target Lamine Kone under the spotlight plus latest on Sunderland January transfer plans

Sunderland's January transfer plans, Lee Cattermole and the future of Everton-target Lamine Kone were all discussed in our latest Q&A with fans.

Sunderland writers Phil Smith and Richard Mennear sat down to discuss the latest developments and the superb point the Black Cats picked up at Molineux.

Chris Coleman speaks to Lewis Grabban while Lee Cattermole walks down the tunnel at Molineux.

Cattermole saw red in that game after picking up two yellow cards in less than a minute which will see him sit out the visit of Fulham to the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

Other hot topics under discussion included the January transfer window and the futures of Gary Madine, Lewis Grabban and Kone, who is wanted by new Everton boss Sam Allardyce, who brought him to the Stadium of Light.

Rich and Phil answered fan questions over on our SAFC Facebook page in our latest live video and you can watch the full discussion in the video above.

