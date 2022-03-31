According to a definition provided by fbref, ‘xG (Expected Goals) is the probability that a shot will result in a goal based on the characteristics of that shot and the events leading up to it.’

By using an xG model, we can compare how teams have fared this season against what would normally have been expected of them.

So how have Sunderland fared this campaign? Is their current position of 7th in the league a fair reflection of their season? Or should they be higher or lower based on xG?

And what about their nearest promotion rivals? Have any side around them over or under performed this season?

Here, using data provided by FootballXG, we take a look at how the current League One table would according to their xG model:

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor

1. 24th: Crewe Alexandra Current points haul: 25, current league position: 24th, xG points haul: 14, position in table according to xG: 24th Photo: James Chance Photo Sales

2. 23rd: Doncaster Rovers Current points haul: 30, current league position: 23rd, xG points haul: 18, position in table according to xG: 23rd Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales

3. 22nd: Fleetwood Town Current points haul: 34, current league position: 20th, xG points haul: 26, position in table according to xG: 22nd Photo: Lewis Storey Photo Sales

4. 21st: Gillingham Current points haul: 37, current league position: 19th, xG points haul: 31, position in table according to xG: 21st Photo: Jacques Feeney Photo Sales